The Citizens Action Coalition’s Kerwin Olson came away from the latest session of the Indiana General Assembly clearly frustrated.
“Duke Energy owns that building, and they get what they want,” he said, referring to the Statehouse.
Speaking to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, Olson was particularly critical of House Bill 1417. The measure virtually guarantees that utilities will recover their costs plus a profit for pretty much any investment they make, he said.
And then there was Senate Bill 9, a measure the CAC and others described as a huge bailout for Duke Energy and a blank check for all Indiana electric utilities to spend customers’ money on projects with no requirement for pre-approval from any state or federal agency.
Lawmakers passed the bill days after the Indiana Supreme Court overturned a decision granting Duke Energy a rate increase to recoup the $212 million it had spent to clean up toxic coal ash in compliance with stricter federal regulations.
The court said Duke should have gotten pre-approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission before spending that money, but language added to Senate Enrolled Act 9 specifically removed that requirement. A day after the measure was signed into law, Duke cited it in a petition for a new hearing.
Consumer advocates accused lawmakers of trying to bail out a huge utility at the cost of consumers.
So far, the court has refused that rehearing, and guys like Rep. Ed. Soliday, chair of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, insist that bailing out a utility was never what the bill was really about.
“This myth, this thing that we were doing it to save Duke, I think they’re gonna pay,” he said.
Under an April settlement, Duke is set to refund $70 million and provide an additional $23 million in credits to its customers.
On its website, Olson’s organization described the 2023 session as “one of the toughest in recent memory.”
“The utilities pretty much got all the handouts they wanted this session,” the organization said, “and it is going to hit Hoosier families hard in the coming months and years.”
At the same time, the CAC came up short in its efforts to push through two key pieces of legislation.
One of those, Senate Bill 40, would have added a summer disconnect moratorium for low-income households to protect vulnerable Hoosiers during the hottest days of the year.
The other, Senate Bill 254, included protections to give customers a better chance of paying off utility debt. The bill also would have prevented utilities from charging deposits and down-payment fees to enroll in a payment plan.
In spite of the disappointments, the CAC sent out “a huge thank you” to those who had reached out to their elected representatives.
“Even if they don’t always listen,” the organization said, “legislators need to hear from constituents over and over throughout the session.”
They do indeed.