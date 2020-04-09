As most parents will tell you, it comes and goes so fast.
One minute, little Jimmy is learning to ride a bicycle, and the next minute, he’s trying on a tuxedo for his senior prom.
One day, little Sally is perfecting her softball toss, and the next, she’s putting on a cap and gown for her graduation ceremony.
In the blink of an eye, our children grow into adults, going through time-honored rites of passage that mark their maturation.
But what happens when the rites of passage get canceled?
That’s the unusual situation high school seniors and their parents find themselves in now.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused high school spring sports, academic awards programs, proms and graduations to be postponed — and in most cases canceled.
Seniors were tantalizingly close to the end of their high school careers. Most will attest that the last several weeks of school, for seniors, are usually the most fun. Seniors are giddy with expectations for the future, and that energy builds up anticipation for events at the end of the academic calendar.
Schools in some parts of the country are turning to drive-thru graduations and virtual proms. While these won’t be the same as the real thing, the thought and effort are appreciated.
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of flinging your graduation cap into the air, in concert with a couple dozen or a couple hundred classmates, and then turning to hug friend after friend after friend at commencement.
The seniors of 2020 won’t get to experience that.
And for an athlete who has put in thousands of hours on the ball diamond, golf course or running track, there’s nothing quite like competing as a senior, when you have nothing to lose and your body is finally catching up with your aspirations.
The seniors of 2020 won’t get to experience that.
And is there anything that rivals dressing to the nines and dancing the night away, getting really crazy, at senior prom?
The senior of 2020 won’t get to experience that, either.
But their families and friends and communities will think of ways to make the end of this senior year special.
And nothing — not even a pandemic — can take away the knowledge, life lessons, fun and lifetime memories that the Class of 2020 will take with them as they head off to college or into the work world.
