Mismanagement often takes time to uncover. When it seeps into a government office, the public typically doesn’t know of a problem until an audit is conducted or a candidate begins throwing darts.
Take the Madison County Coroner’s office.
For years, the elected position was held by members of Dunnichay family who operate an Elwood funeral home. Some staffers still mention that they are a “former” coroner or deputy coroner in credentials on the funeral home’s website. The office can be a noble honor for a mortician.
The family was knocked out of power in 2020 when Dr. Troy Abbott was chosen coroner by Madison County voters.
Shortly after moving into the job, Abbott alleged that the Elwood family mixed family funeral home business with coroner business — that taxpayers were essentially paying funeral home bills. No criminal charges have been filed concerning mishandling of funds.
Abbott told county officials that he encountered missing equipment, security issues and leftover invoices. For proof, Abbott found a $207.15 invoice for cosmetics and products potentially used for preparing a decedent for viewing. Abbott said his office had no need for those products but that funeral homes do.
One of Dunnichay family members said the billing to the county was inadvertent. The family member also said he had paid state sales tax and other owed fees when brought to his attention.
Among all the state and federal requirements of running a public office, careful bookkeeping is critical, as is ensuring that office workers are properly trained.
It is rare for the State Board of Accounts to examine a county coroner’s office. There have been three cases since 2004; the most serious involved a southern Indiana coroner who did not meet resident requirements for his election. He was asked to refund more than $29,000 in salary and benefits.
State law lays out requirements for county coroners in Indiana Code Title 36, Article 2, Chapter 14. For example, coroners and deputy coroners are to complete specified hours of training within six months of taking office. If they don’t, the auditor can withhold paychecks.
Earlier this month, Abbott told the Madison County Council that his office was over budget and had $33,000 in unpaid bills. He requested an additional $76,000 to get through 2021. Council President Ben Gale said the council budgeted $224,533 for the operations of the coroner’s office, and Abbott spent $434,565 this year.
Abbott should receive the resources needed to run the office. He may have to fight for every dollar. But it is vital that county officials keep tabs on office spending. The council must hold him accountable. The council must also make sure that Abbott and deputy coroners pass state training requirements and follow law.
Abbott has made an issue of the way the county coroner’s office has been operated. Now, mending the alleged mismanagement and restoring trust is up to him. Fixing the perceived problems will require a dedicated and transparent effort by Abbott and county officials.
