Some corporations have publicly stated that they are withdrawing financial support from Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election, but this will not necessarily stop the cash flow to these candidates.
Corporations and other big spenders can donate tens of millions of dollars through political action committees, nonprofits who indirectly support political causes and other nontransparent avenues.
As Indiana University political science professor Marjorie Hershey noted, it may be the case that companies are being honest and that they aren’t giving money to sources that would indirectly support these candidates. The problem is, any corporation or large donor can give money without public knowledge to candidates.
Voting against election certification was an attempt to hijack our democracy. This loophole, allowing for large donations without accountability, enables large companies and the ultra wealthy an unfair amount of leverage in the democratic process.
Democracy, in theory, means that the power is in the hands of the people. In a capitalist economy, the only recourse the consumer has against the actions of corporations is to vote with their wallets. Citizens ought to be able to know where their dollars are going, so that they can make informed decisions as consumers.
The law may not require transparency of these companies, but we as consumers ought to demand it and not contribute financially to companies working against our interests.
