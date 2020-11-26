It’s been one rough roller coaster of a year, and it might be difficult for us to find a heart of gratitude on this Thanksgiving Day.
But when times are tough, it’s all the more important to count our blessings.
Previous generations of Americans celebrated the feast of Thanksgiving even when they faced hardships much greater than the COVID-19 pandemic. Through war, economic depression and social upheaval, our appreciation for family, friends, shelter, safety and sustenance has endured.
Those of us who are in quarantine over the holiday can be thankful that, if we must be isolated, it’s in the comfort of our own homes.
We have high-speed communication at our fingertips to help us stay informed and engaged and, more importantly, to stay in contact with health care providers and emergency responders.
We can be thankful for little things, too, like TV shows such as “Tiger King” and “The Mandolorian” and the endless parade of movies available on our streaming services to salve our sanity.
We ought to be grateful for the workers who assure the availability of essential services such as sanitation, health care, food service and police, fire and emergency medical response.
Through it all, we have our military keeping us safe. Servicemen and servicewomen always deserve our gratitude.
And we can’t forget those preparing Thanksgiving dinner today, whether family members at home or restaurant owners creating made-to-order feasts.
This year, public health experts are urging us to keep holiday guest lists small to limit the spread of COVID-19.
As we forgo larger gatherings, we should remember to appreciate those with whom we spend the holidays.
In difficult times, let’s make this Thanksgiving special by remembering the good in our lives.
