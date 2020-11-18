As evidenced by long lines on Election Day and the continuing issue of attorney pay, the Madison County Board of Commissioners is sorely in need of new leadership.
With Darlene Likens taking office in January, there will be an opportunity to focus on getting the work done instead of playing politics.
Likens will replace Mike Phipps who, along with fellow commissioner Kelly Gaskill, voted no on the election board’s request to implement vote centers earlier this year. A request from the board to purchase additional voting machines was never voted on by the commissioners.
We’ve heard from various county officials on where to place the blame for the county’s Election Day fiasco. At this point, we call upon those leaders to work hand in hand to find solutions rather than point the finger of blame.
With this election being so significant with strong convictions on both the red and blue sides, it was important for the results to reflect the will of the people.
We cannot say that this was done successfully with so many people leaving the long lines or deciding to forgo the lines altogether.
Those with small children in tow, the elderly and those with health conditions cannot be expected to stand in line for four to six hours just to cast a vote, and many others cannot take an entire day off work to do so.
This amounts to unintentional voter suppression.
Because of county officials’ inability to work together, voters paid the price.
While Election Day was the most blatant example of the failure of county officials to work together for the public’s benefit, we also saw important decisions delayed because of officials’ inability to agree on county attorney pay.
We cannot afford spats between the various county governing bodies.
We look to our elected leaders, both new and returning, to work together to ensure that our county never has another Election Day like 2020.
