Mark April 8, 2024, on your calendar.
If you miss the total solar eclipse that day, you’ll have to wait until 2153 for the next opportunity to see one in Indiana.
You’re likely to miss that appointment, as well, given that most of us would be well past 150 years old by then.
Local and state officials are determined to capitalize on the opportunity next April.
The Hoosier State is preparing for its largest influx of tourists ever. As many as 581,000 could visit Indiana to see the total eclipse, according to state projections.
That’s a whole lot of visitors packing a major consumer punch. And most of them will be in central Indiana, which lies in the zone of the total eclipse. You could still get an amazing show to the north and south of the band, but the total eclipse is the really big draw.
Madison County falls squarely in the zone of totality. Hey, that’s got a nice ring to it for an enduring slogan: “Visit Madison County, the Zone of Totality.”
In an article published April 8, 2023 — exactly one year before the big day — in The Herald Bulletin, Jeff Dyer, director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, said the EMA has been collaborating with the state to plan for the eclipse.
Local officials expect as many as 130,000 folks to come to our fair county to watch the moon blot out the sun for about three minutes around 3 p.m.
State parks are natural places for people to gather for outdoor events. And, you know what? We have one of those — beautiful Mounds State Park — right here in Madison County.
Dyer is already thinking about the logistical problems that could be created by the droves of celestial gawkers.
“There is only one exit from Mounds,” he said in the April 8 article. “There are a lot of potential problems.”
Special glasses to protect your eyes from damage inflicted by staring directly at the sun will be available and safe viewing areas will be designated.
The Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau and the local chamber of commerce will have ample opportunities to introduce the eclipse crowd to our community’s many fun and interesting attractions. You like us in the midday dark? You’ll love us in broad daylight!
Simply put, none of us wants to miss out on the total solar eclipse.
After all, it won’t come around again for 130 years.