Indiana's courthouses often include not just courts but local government offices. People with a complaint against the courts or a government office often come to these facilities to air grievances.
Sometimes these courthouse visitors are angry. Sometimes, they're fueled by anti-government conspiracy theories. Sometimes, they carry firearms.
So it's important for Indiana's courthouses to implement strong security measures to protect the people who work there and members of the public they serve.
That's the motivation behind minimum courthouse safety standards established in 2018 by the Indiana Judicial Conference, comprised of more than 40 Hoosier judges. The standards include eight basic points, most notably that every accessible entry point to a courthouse should be screened.
The next year, the Indiana Supreme Court put more teeth into the security standards, asking not that counties merely give "due consideration" to the standards but requiring that courthouse safety plans conforming to them be submitted to the state every two years for review.
Three years later, just 22 of Indiana’s 92 counties have complied. The 70 delinquent counties have missed the January 2020 deadline by 36 months and counting.
Some courthouses, particularly in larger counties, meet the security standards but have simply failed to submit a plan to the state. But some counties, mostly smaller, don't have even a semblance of security at their courthouses.
Tipton County, for example, offers unfettered access through three public entrances. All are completely unmonitored. To put it indelicately, anyone could walk in with a gun and open fire.
Many other Indiana county courthouses are similarly compromised. Some officials contend that the safety measures aren't needed; others lament lack of funding to afford compliance.
“I think a lot of people locally in Blackford County government are motivated to resolve the issue but feel like that financial hurdle literally makes it impossible,” Blackford County Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade explained.
Security equipment can indeed be expensive. DeKalb County shelled out $125,000 for a state-of-the-art screening device in 2019.
While the state's Office of Court Services does offer some grant money to help counties pay for courthouse security upgrades, the funding usually doesn't go far enough for cash-strapped courts.
As reported by CNHI State Reporter Carson Gerber in a recent news article, the state awarded a total of $317,500 in 2022 to 10 counties to fund improvements in courthouse security, kiosks and wayfinding systems.
Obviously, that's not enough to go very far across 92 counties. Perhaps the state should dip into its budget surplus of an estimated $4 billion to fund the basically unfunded mandate of courthouse security.
Providing enough resources for every county to have a safe courthouse would be well worth the cost.
