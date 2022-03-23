Public school advocates spent this year’s session of the General Assembly trying to convince lawmakers that the vast majority of Hoosiers support their public schools.
It’s hard to say, though, whether the message got through.
The good news is that among the measures that didn’t pass was House Bill 1134, the so-called divisive concepts legislation that sought to tell teachers what they could and could not talk about in the classroom.
The measure failed, not so much because supporters saw the error of their ways but because of divisions within the Republican Party. Some Republican senators thought the watered-down version that emerged from committee didn’t go far enough. Others thought it went too far.
Another measure that we can be thankful didn’t pass was House Bill 1072, which would have required school corporations to share referendum money with charter schools that enroll students living within that corporation’s boundaries.
The bill passed the House, but the Senate appropriations committee declined to give it a hearing.
Two complementary bills that did pass were aimed at addressing citizen concerns about school board accessibility and transparency.
House Bill 1130 requires a board to allow those physically present to comment. Senate Bill 83 says the board must hear public comment before taking final action on an agenda item.
Typically, Indiana school boards have allowed public comment, but before passage of these new laws, they had never been required to do so.
School boards still have the right to set limits on public discussion and to maintain decorum, including the removal of someone who becomes disruptive.
Public school advocates applauded the passage of Senate Bill 2, which addresses school funding issues related to students in quarantine and learning remotely because of COVID-19. The measure ensures that schools don’t lose funding for those students.
As part of House Bill 1093, schools will not be assigned letter grades for the 2021-22 academic year based on this spring’s ILEARN scores. The State Board of Education is working on a new dashboard that will ultimately replace the current A-F system.
The bill also has a provision limiting the number of e-learning days a school corporation can use if its teachers do not spend at least half the day in real-time instruction.
Teachers weren’t exactly thrilled by the passage of a measure that lets school districts hire adjunct instructors, a bill viewed by some as a way to help alleviate the teacher shortage.
School corporations could issue permits for full-time or part-time adjuncts.
Adjuncts would not be subject to collective bargaining, a provision that prompted the Indiana State Teachers Association to describe the measure as a union-busting effort.
In the end, though, the 2022 legislative session might well be remembered more for what didn’t pass than what did.
And for that, public education supporters should offer a word of thanks.