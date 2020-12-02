Imagine that you’re homeless, don’t have money for a hotel room and don’t have a safety net of family and friends.
Then you catch a break when you learn about a job opportunity and score an appointment for an interview. This could be a life-changing break for you.
But you have no place to shower and wash your clothes.
Do you go to the interview anyway, knowing that the employer will almost certainly frown on your poor hygiene and offer the job to someone else?
Thanks to the establishment of a new service in Madison County, fewer homeless people will miss out on opportunities just because they don’t have access to daily essentials.
The Eleos Center, which provides a place for homeless people to shower, do laundry and meet with service providers, opened Nov. 12 at Sixth and Meridian streets in Anderson.
Developed by The Christian Center, Eleos services are meant to empower homeless people “to move their life beyond,” Christian Center Executive Director Rob Spaulding said in a Herald Bulletin news article.
The Christian Center did this the right way, meeting with local homeless people to ask about their needs, and then designing the Eleos Center to address them.
The project was built within a few blocks of the wooded banks of the White River, where many of Anderson’s homeless live. It will be open Monday-Friday. The Christian Center is seeking a partnership with local churches to keep it open Saturdays, as well.
Several community organizations, including Aspire Indiana Health and Jane Pauley Community Health Center, have already partnered with the Eleos Center.
Coinciding with the opening of the center, the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition’s 24/7 crisis hotline, Turning Point Madison County, went live Nov. 12.
“We will not leave anybody behind that wants help, whether it’s mental health, addictions, food, housing, whatever you need,” pledged Rick Zachary, outreach coordinator for the coalition.
The Turning Point hotline is set up as a long-term resource, with annual grants of $245,000 rolling in over the next three years.
The Eleos Center is funded in part by $25,000 grants received three years in a row from State Farm insurance.
The facility and crisis hotline offer invaluable services for the homeless of our community, particularly with a cold winter on the way.
With such resources in reach, fewer homeless people will miss out on opportunities to rise above their circumstances.
