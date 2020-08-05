Elwood schools made the right move to go to remote education for high school students after five people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Some might question the decision to open the building last Thursday on the heels of a spike in cases in Madison County. But Superintendent Joe Brown exercised good leadership in making no hesitation to change directions once it appeared that danger was present.
School faculty and staff bear the important responsibility of acting in the best interest of children in their care. In the current climate, they must balance the need for in-person education with the need for protection from viral infection.
The New York Times reported that in Israel more than 240 schools closed and 22,520 teachers and students were quarantined after the government opened classrooms in May. We ought to take Israel’s case as a cautionary tale and not kid ourselves into thinking the pandemic has passed.
Anderson Community Schools has opted to begin classes Wednesday with all-remote learning, and each local school district has given parents the choice to send their children to school or to keep them home for remote learning.
The debate continues as to whether citizens should be mandated to take precautions, but children often do not have the ability to make that choice freely. They rely on adults to keep them safe.
We praise the school districts of the Madison County area for taking the right attitude toward opening classrooms: proceed with caution and react quickly to any danger of an outbreak.
