All six candidates running for the three at-large seats on Madison County Council merit consideration.
Ben Gale was a solid Anderson school board member and has served well on the council since he was selected by Republicans to take a seat after the death of Brent Holland.
Mikeal Vaughn, a Republican, has shown his determination to join the council by campaigning hard.
And Democrat Stephany Mae Finney formed the Anderson Concerned Citizens Coalition to catalyze more involvement in local government and politics.
But the best team of new council members would be Republican incumbent Anthony Emery and Democrats Treva Bostic and Tom Newman, who would be newcomers to the county’s fiscal body.
Emery, an Indiana State trooper, has been a knowledgeable, steadying force on council.
Bostic, director of Multicultural Education and Behavioral Services at Anderson schools, promises to be a good problem solver. She would also add diversity as a second Black member of the seven-person council.
Newman, a retired judge, is known for making tough decisions after considering all of the facts, and his love of the community is unquestioned.
