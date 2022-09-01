Native son. Baseball great. Special Olympics advocate. Family man. Business leader. Author. Harmonica virtuoso. Gentleman.
Carl Erskine is all of these and so much more to the people of his hometown, Anderson.
The life of Erskine, now 95 years old, has been chronicled by journalists, biographers and baseball enthusiasts. But a new project by Ted Green does a marvelous job of capturing the significance of his remarkable journey.
Green’s documentary, “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story,” premiered Aug. 11 at Paramount Theatre in downtown Anderson. It was the perfect venue for the premiere, given that Erskine returned to his hometown after his Major League Baseball career and has lived here since.
Perhaps the best part of the documentary isn’t about what Erskine accomplished but how he accomplished it. His enduring legacy will be kindness, engagement and civility.
Perhaps unwittingly, Erskine was thrust into the national conversation about race in his rookie year of 1948, when he played on the same Brooklyn Dodgers team as Jackie Robinson, who had broken Major League Baseball’s color barrier the year before.
To Erskine, the color of Robinson’s skin made no difference. It was the way the Anderson native had been raised. One of his closest boyhood friends, Johnny Wilson, was Black. Erskine knew firsthand about the obstacles Wilson faced in their childhood and later as a college and professional athlete.
So, to Erskine, being a teammate of Robinson’s was natural. Nothing forced, just two men among a team of two dozen working together toward a common goal.
Erskine’s social awareness grew with the birth of his son, Jimmy, who has Down syndrome, and he was at the forefront of the Special Olympics movement.
Through it all, Erskine’s bride from 1947, Betty, has been at his side. There they were together, side-by-side, at the Paramount premiere Aug. 11. When Carl Erskine makes a commitment, he makes it for life.
Green’s documentary crystallizes it all: Erskine’s childhood in Anderson, his relationships with Wilson and Robinson, his baseball career, his family and his special relationship with the Special Olympics.
What shows through in the end is the essence of Carl Erskine: his humility, quiet confidence, sense of humor and, above all, his humanity.
Come to think of it, those qualities reflect not only the man but the values of his hometown.