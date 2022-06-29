Don’t let the case of Anderson resident Carla Burke fall into the gaps between local, state and federal prosecution.
Burke, a former Anderson School Corp. food service bookkeeper, reportedly found a way to take $976,773.29 in unauthorized transactions. The State Board of Accounts is seeking payment of $1.12 million including penalties and the cost of its investigation.
As the reliable board of accounts has laid out, Burke was hired by ASC in 1998 and named bookkeeper for the food service department in 2006. She maintained financial records for the school lunch program’s extracurricular account.
Among her duties, she prepared checks and made electronic payments to vendors. As of 2014, the checks required dual signatures, one of which was Burke’s. Burke also prepared, filed and paid the department’s federal and state payroll withholding taxes, which included the remittance of both the employees’ and employer’s portions. Burke retired Oct. 10, 2019.
But from Jan. 1, 2014, through June 30, 2019, there were 312 checks made payable from the school lunch fund account to Burke totaling $976,773.29, according to the board of accounts. All 312 checks were made payable to, endorsed and cashed by Burke, the board found.
Here’s what is even more unnerving for taxpayers: There was a lack of accountability inside the school corporation. The accounting software also failed to have proper internal controls.
For example, bank statements and canceled checks were not reviewed, so school district officials “were not aware that cancelled checks or check images were not being provided by the bank,” the state accountants reported.
The school district learned of irregularities from a previous SBOA audit, but by Burke’s departure in 2019, it was too late.
This is a warning to all school districts.
Having a system where two signatures are required to handle checks is not always the best solution.
The June 16 report by the state has been forwarded to the Indiana attorney general, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, the U.S. attorney, FBI and Internal Revenue Service. Federal authorities have been contacted, as the case involves withholding payroll taxes.
The forwarding of the state report implies that one of these agencies will go after the missing money.
Taxpayers will want both prosecutorial action and restitution.
Yet the SBOA also noted, “The failure to establish … internal controls enabled misstatements or irregularities to go undetected.”
Taxpayers demand better assurances from school districts that money is being handled responsibly and legally.
Allegedly, Carla Burke found a way to skirt the system. But this is not just a case of loopholes; it’s a case of a failed system that enabled nearly $1 million in illegal activity.