Even through a pandemic, people find a way to help others during the holidays.
Thousands of free meals were delivered throughout the county on Thanksgiving Day, with The Christian Center leading the effort and much of the food donated and prepared by Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
The Christian Center saw in the coronavirus pandemic an opportunity to expand its project. When the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Geater Center was canceled for the first time since its inception in 1982, The Christian Center stepped up to provide those meals.
Limiting contact because of the pandemic, volunteers provided the meals through delivery or drive-thru pickup.
The Anderson Housing Authority distributed 300 meals from the Joyce Delores Foggs Resident Center at Westvale Manor.
In Chesterfield, volunteers delivered more than 100 meals out of the Millcreek Civic Center.
As Christmas draws near, police departments prepare for the Fraternal Order of Police Cops & Kids Program to provide gifts for children of families who are struggling this year.
Kenny Davenport, a former police officer who is leading the campaign in the Anderson area, said adjustments will need to be made due to pandemic concerns, but that hasn’t put a damper on the goal of brightening up Christmas for local children.
These and many other volunteers provide shining examples of how to overcome adversity through generosity. Not content to mope about public health restrictions hampering holiday celebrations, many folks in our county and across the country have turned their focus on how to make the holidays special for those less fortunate.
Pulling together as a community to keep the holiday spirit alive in spite of the circumstances is a lesson that ought to stay with us as we look ahead to the new year and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.