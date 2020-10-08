The Madison County United Way campaign kicked off on Oct. 1, and donations are needed now more than ever to provide support for the community.
We have significantly slowed the spread of COVID-19 as we’ve become accustomed to masks and social distancing, but the threat is far from over. On top of that, the normal cold and flu season approaches.
For the second year, the United Way kickoff was done virtually, a reminder of the troubled times that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.
But with that reminder comes hope and the promise that there is something you can do to make a difference.
You can contribute to the charity of your choice through United Way, or support programs that will help empower residents and families to live healthier lives after facing challenges and hardships.
As the weather turns colder, you may choose a charity that provides clothing and shelter to homeless people. Or, keeping the holidays in mind, you may choose to help less fortunate families have a great Christmas.
Your donation may be as small or as large as you can afford. Keep in mind that small donations add up and every little bit counts.
Let us remember that cold and flu season is also the holiday season, which makes it a perfect time to give generously.
