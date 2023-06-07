Most of them have never known life without school.
Sure, when they were just little boys and girls, before kindergarten, school wasn’t part of their daily routine 10 months a year.
But the subsequent 13 years of K-12 education comprise about two-thirds of their lives. Before that, they have mostly blurry recollections and flashes of memory. School is what they’ve known. It’s shaped not only how they spend their time but also who they are.
So now, the Class of 2023 is leaving schools across the Madison County area, setting off to explore life and find themselves. They’ll do so without the daily routine of school.
To some, this realization is liberating. To others, it can be frightening. The daily structure provided by K-12 schools can be limiting; it can also be comforting.
Sure, many members of the Class of 2023 will be continuing their education, taking classes at a university or community college, or acquiring trade skills or professional certifications. Others will learn new skills in military service.
But it won’t be the same as daily schooling during their formative years. There will be more freedom and less structure, more choices to be made and fewer choices made for them.
Without the safety net of school as they’ve known it, the Class of 2023 will have lots of decisions to make. Often the path to be taken is obscured by conflicting goals and dreams, conflicting needs and wants.
Each has to make their own way, lighting their own path and treading carefully — or charging full speed ahead.
While each new high school graduate needs, often desperately wants, this freedom, they also need personal connections more than ever.
They need family members they can rely on to help when needed and to stand out of the way when asked.
They need friends to share their triumphs and commiserate with their failures.
They need love and understanding, but they also need challenges. Growing up is hard, and no one can make it easy for them.
But a helping hand, a warm hug and a kind smile can go a long way.
No, the graduates of 2023 aren’t schoolkids anymore. But they’re not fully formed adults yet either. They need the rest of us, just like our future needs them.