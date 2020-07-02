As Independence Day weekend approaches, we should commit to enjoying fireworks responsibly.
As we look forward to the annual all-American tradition of entertaining ourselves with explosives, we should be mindful of the safety and well-being of ourselves and others.
As the bombs burst in air, bear in mind that war veterans with PTSD may find the noise to be unnerving. We should definitely be considerate of those who served as we celebrate the birth of our nation.
Keep the fireworks on your own property and within acceptable hours.
While most of us long to see the rockets’ red glare at dusk, we may not feel so patriotic when awakened by the sound of fireworks at 3 a.m.
Check your municipality’s website to find out the local fireworks ordinances. Check in with your neighbors and let them know when you’re planning to set off fireworks, and keep in mind that the noise can be upsetting to pets or even damaging to their sensitive ears.
If all of this seems to be too many hoops to jump through, consider checking today’s edition for a list of public fireworks displays.
Public fireworks are a great way to come together and celebrate with friends, family and neighbors. They are also an excellent way to keep your money in your own pocket, let the professionals handle the pyrotechnics and avoid the neighbors calling the police.
When you celebrate this year, remember to maintain social distancing and hand-washing and be safe with those fireworks.
