Farmers in Indiana and all across the country scored a hard-won victory this year.
As outlined in a CNHI news article by Carson Gerber in early June, John Deere and three other major manufacturers have agreed to give farmers the right to repair their own equipment.
Tired of manufacturers’ high fees and sluggish schedules, farmers have been lobbying for this seemingly self-evident right for years. After Colorado passed a law in April guaranteeing farmers the right to repair, manufacturers representing nearly three-quarters of the agricultural machinery sold in the United States finally agreed to make parts, software and tools available nationwide. They also released codes and passwords so that farmers could access the computer systems of their equipment.
The manufacturers will provide
documentation of how to make repairs so that farmers can fix their own equipment or take it to independent repair shops.
While Colorado, New York and Minnesota have led the charge in this battle, Indiana has been quiet.
In 2023, no bills addressing right to repair saw action in the Indiana General Assembly. That’s odd, since our state is known for its acres upon acres of corn and soybean fields, and agriculture remains one of the state’s biggest economic drivers.
The issue, of course, extends far beyond farm equipment to virtually any purchase with a technological component. That includes automobiles, video game consoles, televisions, children’s toys, personal computers and more.
In May, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a groundbreaking law requiring electronics manufacturers to allow repair shops and consumers to buy parts and tools to fix equipment. Exempted from the rules, however, are farm equipment, medical devices, game consoles and motor vehicles.
A right-to-repair law in New York has even more exceptions. A provision in California promises more protections for consumers but is still in the legislative process.
The agreement signed by John Deere and the other major farm equipment manufacturers signifies that constant pressure from consumers and their advocates can force right-to-repair concessions from an industry.
But so many other industries remain stubbornly opposed. That’s because retaining exclusive repair rights means they can charge exorbitant repair fees or push expensive new products to replace worn or broken equipment.
Hoosiers need Congress or the state legislature — or both — to take up the battle for consumers’ rights to repair across a broad spectrum of products.