In times of crisis, we have an opportunity to see the best of humanity shine through the darkness.
As shown in the Apart, But Never more Together: Hometown heroes section in today’s paper, folks across the Madison County area have shown uncommon kindness, thoughtfulness and care in helping friends, family and strangers.
Parents and teachers have joined their creative efforts to give graduating high school seniors the accolades they deserve in what should be the swan songs of their high school careers.
Health care professionals have gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide quality care and comfort to those who need it.
Employers have accommodated working from home and adjusted to social distancing standards to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.
Volunteers have banded together to help Anderson Community Schools distribute meals to students at home.
These accounts we’ve published in this edition’s special section.
As the number of positive cases of the coronavirus continues to slow and we look forward to returning to work and recreation, let us take a few moments to reflect on the stories of human solidarity that have emerged during this pandemic.
