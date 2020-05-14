The courts are letting Curtis Hill off light.
The Indiana attorney general, you’ll recall, was accused of groping four women during a March 2018 party in an Indianapolis bar where legislators, Statehouse employees and others were celebrating the end of the General Assembly session.
The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed sexual battery charges against Hill.
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, Statehouse staffers Samantha Lozano and Gabrielle McLemore Brock and Niki DaSilva, who had worked at the Statehouse, testified in the disciplinary hearing that Hill touched them inappropriately and made sexually suggestive comments during the party.
Hill has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Back in December 2018, the disciplinary commission recommended that Hill’s license to practice law be suspended for two years.
In February 2020, former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby, who had served as the hearing officer in the disciplinary case, recommended a 60-day suspension of Hill’s license.
This week, the state Supreme Court issued a 30-day suspension, with automatic reinstatement of his license June 18. The court held that Hill had violated rules of professional conduct and had committed criminal battery.
To recap, the suspension of Hill’s license went from a recommendation of two years, then to 60 days, and finally to just 30 days.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has called for Hill’s resignation, filed an emergency motion Tuesday with the state Supreme Court to clarify whether Hill can continue to hold office after his suspension ends.
The court likely will rule that Hill can continue in office, leaving it to the state’s Republican Party at its June convention to put a different nominee on the November ballot.
Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, central Indiana attorney John Westercamp and Todd Rokita, formerly a congressman and Indiana secretary of state, are vying with Hill for the GOP nomination.
If the Republican Party falters, the job of removing Hill from the office of state attorney general will fall to voters.
If Hoosiers value civil behavior — and we know they do — they will have no qualms about ditching Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.