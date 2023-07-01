If you were an Indiana legislator last session, you could have received a limited-edition, custom-made AR-15-style rifle for a discount of nearly 50% from the $700 your constituents would pay.
It was an offer from Fostech, a family-owned gun manufacturer in Seymour. There’s no official record of how many, if any, legislators took Fostech up on the deal.
That’s because Fostech is not registered with the Indiana Lobby Registration Commission. The law says anyone spending more than $500 annually in influencing legislators is required to register as a lobbyist.
Last session, two Fostech representatives testified before the state legislature in favor of House Bill 1365. It would not be outlandish for Hoosiers to assume that the offer worked in favor of Fostech’s support for 1365.
But tying together such implications is difficult, though Indy Star found reliable links based on the Fostech offer.
The bill revised the definition of “machine gun” so that particular crimes don’t apply to certain machine gun owners as well as machine gun manufacturers. It received a bipartisan vote, including 28 Democrats and 43 Republicans saying aye in the House before Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it into law.
Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, might be speaking for a majority of Hoosiers when she wrote a column for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
“It does make me wonder how many other situations like this exist; companies and wealthy individuals involved in advocacy at the Statehouse who spend significant amounts of money but don’t register as lobbyists,” she wrote.
“It’s bad enough that we get outdated and cursory information from those who do follow the law by registering and filing reports, but it’s disturbing to think there’s an underground channel of influence operating in the darkness of no disclosure.”
She suggests that legislators be required to disclose each and every gift they receive during their Statehouse service. Such work sounds overwhelming for the commission charged with monitoring lobbyists. That commission has four commissioners but only three employees in its office a block from the Statehouse.
Campaign contributions are reported to the Indiana Election Division. For example, Fostech gave $500 to their local candidate, Dave Hall, in his successful House run in 2022. Hall, a member of the National Rifle Association, Friends of the NRA and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, voted in favor of 1365.
He may have been voting his conscience.
But when it comes to gifts — such as a gun discount — Indiana legislators are allowed to use their own discretion in reporting gifts.
That is not reassuring to Hoosiers.
Fostech’s sweetheart deal might lead to proposed legislation changes in reporting requirements. It’s more than worth exploring.
More importantly, it is incumbent on our lawmakers to be transparent and honest — and not to accept a firearms discount from a manufacturer who expects a favor in return.