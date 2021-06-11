High school students often have a lot to overcome.
They're just growing into their adult bodies and just beginning to exercise independence. They have anxiety about peers, parents and others.
They sometimes feel hopeless and often sense that they don't belong.
Some are bullied because of their physical appearance or race. Some are bullied because they have a disability or because they are different in other ways.
Threatened by so many external pressures and internal confusion, teenagers sometimes contemplate suicide. And, more often than in the past, they follow through on the thought.
According to a report released in September 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate among those 10 to 24 years old increased about 60% from 2007 to 2018.
To make sure that all teens know they have support as they deal with life's many challenges, it's important for schools to show they are accepting of diversity and are allies for students who might be targeted because of their differences.
Such support is particularly important for LGBTQ students, who are almost five times more likely than their heterosexual peers to attempt suicide, according to a 2016 CDC report.
That brings us to the controversy over LGBTQ rainbow pride flags in Pendleton High School classrooms.
Last month, school administrators ordered the removal of the flags from classrooms of Spanish, French and art teachers. Administrators said the flags violated the school's "political paraphernalia" policy.
In an emailed statement to students, parents and staff, South Madison School Board President Bill Hutton explained the rationale for removing the rainbow flags.
“If an LGBTQ+ flag is allowed to be displayed, then any other group would have the same ability," Hutton wrote. "That could include such flags as supporting white supremacy, which is in direct conflict with LGBTQ+. I hope we can model equality and support through our actions.”
LGBT students, including Tai Wills, immediately saw the enormous flaw in that argument.
“Why would you compare a racist flag?” Wills asked. “Those two have nothing to do with each other.”
Exactly.
Pendleton Heights senior Bryce Axel-Adams has collected more than 4,500 collected nearly 4,600 signatures protesting the administration's position.
He told the board even though he has a supportive family, seeing the flags in the classrooms gave him a sense of relief and support.
“I know that you can be an ally without flying the flag,” he said. “But I never would have known Ms. Dwiggins was an ally if I did not see that flag in her room,” he said.
The rainbow flags were ordered removed from the classrooms of Spanish, French and art teachers because district officials said they violate the “political paraphernalia” policy.
Pendleton Heights Principal Connie Rickert said the school prides itself on creating a welcoming environment for all. She said the district celebrates students and does not tolerate harassment or discrimination based on any protected class, which includes LGBT students.
“Teachers are legally obligated to maintain viewpoint neutrality during their official duties to ensure all students can focus on learning and we can maintain educational activities and school operations,” she said. “Our counselors are trained to respond to any student who desires support.”
Unfortunately, Madison County is no stranger to youth suicide. Pendleton, in particular, has seen such tragedies over the past few years.
LGB youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth.
LGB youth are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth.
Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award®-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25
The rate of suicide among those aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rise occurred in most states, with 42 experiencing significant increases.
, in general, have a higher suicide rate than any other age group. Among LGBTQ teens, the rate soars to ??.
PENDLETON — For a second time in a month, LGBTQ+ students, graduates, parents and other allies from central Indiana addressed the South Madison Community Schools’ Board of Trustees about a variety of issues, including a directive to have teachers remove gay pride flags, school-based mental health services and students’ right to assembly.
District officials caused an uproar that reached its peak on social media about three weeks ago when they issued a directive in April to three teachers at Pendleton Heights High School to remove LGBTQ+ flags from their classrooms. LGBTQ+ students have said the flags were a crucial indicator of safe havens for them within the school.
Senior Bryce Axel-Adams collected nearly 4,600 signatures protesting the action from as far away as Australia, Belgium and Israel. He told the board even though he has a supportive family, seeing the flags in the classrooms gave him a sense of relief and support.
“I know that you can be an ally without flying the flag,” he said. “But I never would have known Ms. Dwiggins was an ally if I did not see that flag in her room,” he said.
Prior to the meeting, the group, some wearing pride T-shirts and others wearing buttons declaring they were allies, gathered outside the administration building for a peaceful demonstration.
Because of COVID-19 distancing restrictions, the meeting attended by about two dozen supporters was standing room only and spilled out into the hallway.
Most of the speakers criticized the district’s stated attempt at neutrality, saying the positions they are taking regarding the flags and directives against promotion and recruitment for the Gay-Straight Alliance is anything but.
School Board President Bill Hutton previously defended the flag directive, saying that if they allowed the gay pride flag, the district also would have to allow white supremacist flags. But the public speakers pushed back against that notion, saying white supremacist flags represent hate speech, while pride flags represent unity.
“We can debate pineapple on pizza. We won’t be debating civil rights,” Axel-Adams said.
Though it wasn’t addressed much previously, several speakers took on what Axel-Adams’ grandmother, Becky Adams, called the elephant in the room: the role of religion. Students commented on how Christian student organizations are allowed to promote their events, but the GSA is not.
Anderson-based Youth minister Austin Hauptstueck said though Pendleton is a deeply religious community, some residents appear to have a problem with what they call a “gay agenda.”
“I have seen both the love and the hostility present in this town,” he said
Several speakers, many who quoted Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, pressed Hutton on what the board planned to do. He responded that the board has come to its initial decision based on discussions with the district’s legal team but that no final decision had been made yet.
“I can’t say where we’re going with this, but we’re still in the process of accumulating information,” he said. “I would like to wave a magic wand and have everyone treat everyone else as they should be treated.”
