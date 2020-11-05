You shouldn’t have to wait in line for hours to exercise your right to vote. But that’s what some folks in Madison County had to do Tuesday during the general election.
These voters’ determination was admirable. Some came to get in line before polling sites opened at 6 a.m. Some came just before the sites closed at 6 p.m. Some were still in line as midnight approached.
Many of these folks, and others sandwiched between, came prepared to wait in line as long as they had to, bringing chairs and snacks. Some family members of the stranded voters delivered food for folks to eat in line.
It was a long, grueling, frustrating day for many. There were reports of older voters collapsing, and in some cases, after several hours, voters had to leave their place in line to attend to other responsibilities.
Others grew concerned at some crowded polling sites where people couldn’t social distance and some voters didn’t wear masks.
Discouraged voters pointed out that polling sites had been reduced from more than 100 in past elections to just 40, and that there didn’t seem to be enough voting machines to keep the lines moving.
The reduction in sites was prompted, in part, by increased difficulty recruiting poll workers. After the pandemic hit in March, it seemed particularly important to have fewer sites and fewer poll workers to reduce the risk of spreading infection.
County Clerk of Courts Olivia Pratt and her team did what they could Tuesday to keep up with the heavy turnout, distributing paper ballots at some sites in an attempt to speed up the process. And many poll workers labored diligently, working overtime to keep the lines moving and to make people comfortable.
But it was too late to fix the problem Tuesday. The die had been cast eight months before.
In March, the Madison County Election Board worked with County Council to purchase an additional 170 voting machines, doubling the total, for about $766,000.
But this solution fell victim to politics when county Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps declined to approve the purchase of the machines. They contended that the election board had failed to follow protocol to buy the equipment.
The decision continued Gaskill and Phipps’ feud with the council and the election board over a proposal to establish voting centers. Gaskill and Phipps declined to vote on the measure.
Of course, all of this backstory didn’t mean much to voters who had to endure long waits in line Tuesday. They just wanted to do their civic duty.
Perhaps newly elected county Commissioner Darlene Likens can team with fellow Commissioner John Richwine, who won reelection Tuesday, to help solve the problem for future elections.
Somebody needs to fix it so that Madison County residents don’t have to put in a heroic effort just to cast a ballot.
