Winter weather.
Sometimes adversity brings out the best in people, and that was certainly true for Madison County during last week’s winter storm.
Early Thursday morning, snow continued to fall as neighbors worked together removing snow from sidewalks and driveways. Throughout the day, road maintenance crews worked tirelessly, barely keeping up with the persistent snow.
By Friday, Main Street Church of God had opened its doors to people in need of warm shelter from the snow and the frigid weather that followed. The warming center is expected to remain open until Tuesday.
Across town, the Christian Center offered bus tickets for those in need of transportation to the warming center.
In a local homeless encampment, residents praised the county health department and local police for occasionally checking in and providing aid, even if that aid was in the form of a cup of hot coffee.
Some local businesses made the choice to close during the heaviest part of the storm so as not to endanger their employees or customers.
We extend thanks and praise to those individuals who braved the cold and risked the hazardous road conditions to help keep the rest of us safe.
We thank our police, firefighters and first responders for remaining on high alert. We thank those organizations that opened their doors to those in need. We especially thank those everyday residents who helped their neighbors for no other reason than it was the right thing to do.
When looking at the national news cycle, it sometimes seems that Americans are hopelessly divided, but it is times like this that put us to the real test, and Madison County passed with flying colors.
