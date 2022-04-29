Indiana’s judicial system is trying to gingerly tread across the moral morass known as the internet.
The Indiana Court of Appeals recently affirmed 2-1 a ruling by the Greene County Superior Court that a former band director’s dissemination of text messages and memes to a former female student was “probably harmful” to minors.
The superior court made a pretrial, preliminary ruling, as no jury trial has been set. A jury would determine if the messages are offensive by community standards.
In 1983, the Indiana General Assembly defined the criminal count whereby a person can be charged with knowingly or intentionally disseminating matter that is harmful to minors. Material is harmful if:
(1) it describes or represents, in any form, nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sado-masochistic abuse;
(2) considered as a whole, it appeals to the prurient interest in sex of minors;
(3) it is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable matter for minors; and
(4) considered as a whole, it lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.
The words “probably harmful” have taken on various interpretations as social attitudes and community standards change. Examples: the “promiscuous” gyrating of hips by Elvis Presley in the 1950s or the “evil” nature of the Dungeons & Dragons game in the 1980s.
“In 2022, most adults would consider these concerns quaint as material previously considered vulgar now populates most teenagers’ cell phones or is otherwise readily available in a matter of seconds. What was once considered shocking is now barely worthy of notice,” wrote Appellate Court Judge Margret G. Robb in a dissenting opinion to the Greene County appeal.
Robb cited both Elvis and D&D. She also wrote that Indiana law “has not caught up with the internet age, which has expanded our definition of ‘community’ beyond town limits or county lines to the far reaches of the world.”
The year 1983 is often considered the birth year of the internet, as worldwide networks could then be connected through a universal language.
In writing the majority opinion, Senior Judge Randall T. Shepard suggested, “It would be valuable for the General Assembly to examine the operation of this statute and give any additional guidance that would recognize the impact of the vast expansion of internet communication in the years since this statute was enacted.”
The problem at hand does not have a quick fix nor one that will still be definitive in 30 years.
In 2020, a survey of 1,000 minors, ages 9-17, concerning the frequency of online sexual interactions was undertaken by Thorn, a nonprofit founded by Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore to protect children from sexual abuse.
One in three participants reported having an online sexual interaction such as sexting or being asked for or sent nude images. Nearly half didn’t report the encounter. For those who did report, 83% responded by using an online safety tool — by blocking, reporting online or using mute — with only 37% turning to a parent, caregiver or trusted adult or peer.
Social media platforms, like government, aren’t able to keep up with monitoring systems.
It may be that harsher penalties and additional charges should be sought against adults who solicit minors via social media. It may be that parents who don’t initiate blocking devices should be held accountable. It may be that TikTok, Facebook and others be held to stricter and enforceable standards. It may be that definitions need to be updated.
To get things started, the legislature could create a reliable reporting mechanism for youth, regularly review definitions of laws protecting youth from harmful material and continually evaluate community standards amid a world of changing social attitudes.