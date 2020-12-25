As a challenging year comes to a close, we’d like to wish a Merry Christmas to all of you who have helped The Herald Bulletin continue to have the honor and privilege of serving the Madison County area.
We hope that you get the opportunity to connect with friends and family, even if the connection is through the phone or internet.
To those who call us with news tips, you are an indispensable resource.
To those who contribute letters to the editor, we thank you for enhancing our newspaper with your diverse perspectives.
To those who call to give us an earful of disagreement, know that we value your feedback in our unending mission to provide high-quality journalism.
We wish the merriest of Christmases to the front-line healthcare workers who continue to work with great determination to take care of the sick and to administer vaccines.
To those who have lost jobs or businesses, we hope that 2021 brings better fortune. We have felt the burden of 2020, as well, and our future is linked, as it should be, to the future of the community.
We extend our sincerest thanks and happiest holiday wishes to readers who have stuck with us through this year.
From all of us at The Herald Bulletin to all who read this, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a joyful New Year.
