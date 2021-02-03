The feasibility study for the building of a new Madison County jail comes not a moment too soon.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger has been an advocate for a new county jail for several years, citing infrastructure problems with the current facility and having to house inmates outside the county.
In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in our institutions. The county jail, built in 1984, was no exception as staff members struggled to keep inmates and staff safe.
Overcrowding compromises the safety of inmates and staff, not only during the pandemic but also in everyday operations.
County officials should consider the possibility of a new jail as an opportunity to invest in the future of the county. A new facility could make it possible for the county to provide a safe environment for inmates and corrections staff.
When the study is complete, county officials should make a decision based on the long term and build a facility that is built to last. Paying more now can save the county money in the future.
In addition to the housing capacity, officials should also take into account educational and rehabilitative programs. Such programs have the potential to make inmates less likely to re-offend, which creates a better future for our communities.
As elected officials evaluate the results of this study, we encourage them to invest wisely in the future of Madison County.
