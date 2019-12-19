Nestle’s plan to invest $200 million in Anderson is good news for the city, adding to the tax increment financing base, bringing in new jobs and adding to the positive momentum in our community.
With frequent news coverage about the struggling job market and Anderson still lamenting the loss of the General Motors plants, it is refreshing to move into the new year with new jobs available in our community.
Nestle’s investment is expected to create 30 jobs with an average hourly wage of $36.06 with benefits.
This will be Nestle’s fifth expansion of its Anderson facilities. If this trend continues, it could mean benefits beyond the 30 new jobs.
Ideally, we would like to see current residents fill these jobs, but bringing in hires from elsewhere will also benefit our community, although some may not move into Madison County.
Outside hires mean new families settling in the area, which will increase the tax base and influence growth of service industries to accommodate additional residents.
Spouses of the new hires will bring their labor and ingenuity to the area, and their children may very well be tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.
With each new jobs announcement, we can expect to see a growth in the number of people living, working and playing in Madison County.
Even with a 70% tax abatement, Nestle will pay more than $11 million into the tax increment financing district, which subsidizes redevelopment, infrastructure and community improvement projects.
We applaud Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick and economic development director Greg Winkler for working with Nestle to foster a climate in which our community can thrive.
This new year also marks the start of a new decade, and we raise a glass to continued success and growth in Anderson and its surrounding communities.
