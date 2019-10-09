For National Newspaper Week 2019, we celebrate the newspaper’s continued existence in defiance of CNN founder Ted Turner’s 1981 prediction that newspapers would disappear within a decade.
While there is no denying that the newspaper business has been challenged with the rise of new media, local papers are still holding steady. The reason for this is that local papers fulfill a much needed role that online publications and national networks simply can’t fill.
While there are internet-based publications doing admirable journalism, websites do not have the established credibility that a brick-and-mortar newspaper office has earned.
That credibility comes largely through being accessible and accountable to you, the reader. Whether you’ve called us to provide a tip, to offer praise or to give us an earful of constructive criticism, you are a valued part of local journalism.
While the 24-hour cable news networks can provide round-the-clock coverage on national and international news, the local paper brings you the news that affects you directly.
As we celebrate National Newspaper Week, we call to mind the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. They are the freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom to peaceably assemble and the freedom to petition your government for a redress of grievances.
To exercise any of those freedoms wisely and responsibly, you must first be informed, and that is the mission that we continue to take to heart each day.
Despite all the ominous predictions about the death of newspapers, we will be here for as long as you continue reading. If you are reading this, we thank you for your continuing support.
