One of the great accomplishments of the civil rights movement led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was passage into law of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The act declared illegal various tactics — such as literacy tests and poll taxes — meant to suppress the Black vote. While the law was applied unevenly in the years afterward, it enabled Black Americans to take legal action against unfair election practices.
Ultimately, the Black vote rose. In Mississippi, for example, the portion of Black adults voting shot up from 6% in 1964 to 59% five years later.
In recent years, new threats to voting rights for Black people and other groups of Americans have risen: additional identification requirements, limitations on mail-in voting and other measures masquerading as election security.
In 2021 at least 17 states passed laws making it more difficult to vote, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s School of Law. Indiana was one of them.
Currently, a battle rages in Congress to assure that all Americans have adequate access to voting. The goal of the Freedom to Vote Act is to establish rules that must be followed by all states in conducting federal elections. The bill proposes sweeping changes in both election and campaign finance rules.
Today, as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. King on the holiday established in his honor, it’s clear that gains toward equality made during the civil rights movement and in the five-plus decades since can be subject to nefarious erosion.
We’ve seen it happen in public schools, in employment, in the economy and in elections.
Keeping King’s spirit alive means fighting against inequality on all fronts, including representation in government.
So today, raise your voice for equal rights and equal access to voting. Joining with millions of others, our voices will be heard in Congress and all across the country.
