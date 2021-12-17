The spirit of the holiday season is giving, and local folks have lots of opportunities to partake.
In recent editions, we’ve been proud to report that area residents have no shortage of generosity.
Students at Anderson Elementary School recently participated in Socktober, donating 1,706 pairs of socks to the Christian Center for use in its efforts to help the homeless.
The annual Mayor’s Ball raised a record-setting $70,000 for 2022 teacher grants.
Just Tuesday, volunteers from Habitat for Humanity and Servants at Work completed a ramp for an Anderson girl who uses a motorized wheelchair. Jamya Gosha’s smiling face can be seen on the cover of Thursday’s edition as she used the ramp for the first time.
Inside Thursday’s edition, you can read about Chloe Marlow, a third grade student at Valley Grove Elementary, who along with her father, James, purchased 441 blankets through the nonprofit Blankets of Hope to give to students and staff at the school.
Christy Fischer, of Missouri, and a group of friends made handcrafted gifts this year for the nurses of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and nurses who work in her native hometown of Elwood.
Anyone looking for opportunities to brighten Christmas can do so easily, of course, by dropping some cash into a red kettle during the Salvation Army’s annual holiday campaign. You can also contribute to that effort through The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund.
There are many opportunities to help, and there is no gift too big or too small. It all makes a difference.
