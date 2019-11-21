Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.