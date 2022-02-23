Remember President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda? To hear the president tell it, the plan is far from dead.
During a recent appearance in Virginia with Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the president talked about cutting prescription drug costs.
“In my Build Back Better legislation that, with Abigail’s leadership, passed in the House of Representatives, we can do that,” he said. “Now we just have to get through the United States Senate — and we’re close.”
It’s hard to find much evidence of that.
In an article for The Washington Post, reporters Sean Sullivan and Seung Min Kim mentioned a luncheon of Senate Democrats where the topic of Build Back Better barely came up. Instead, the senators talked to administration officials about helping Americans deal with rising inflation through proposals like a temporary suspension of the federal gasoline tax.
Biden, though, hasn’t given up on his broader agenda. He’s still talking about how his plan would cap child-care costs for many Americans and how utility companies are embracing the plan’s climate and energy initiatives.
There have been talks between key senators and the White House about what could be salvaged from the president’s sweeping proposal, but those discussions have clearly stalled. West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, a key player in any deal, says there have been “no formal talks for quite a while.”
Still, Connecticut’s Chris Murphy, a Biden ally, says the lack of obvious progress shouldn’t keep the president from promoting his vision.
“I think it’d be a mistake to pivot off of a theme that he’s been talking about for a year — putting money into the hands of American families — just because it’s hard to get it done here,” Murphy told the Post.
One of Manchin’s criticisms of the initiative has been that Senate leaders keep trying to wire around the usual process by skipping the committee structure and taking the plan directly to the floor of the Senate.
Now, at the behest of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a handful of committee chairs reportedly have begun to engage directly with Manchin on what type of scaled-back legislation he might support.
That seems like a wise approach. If Senate Democrats can’t agree on the broader package, they should at least take some of its more popular initiatives and put them forward as standalone proposals.
The president, meanwhile, is taking his case directly to voters.
“17 Nobel Prize winners in economics say the Build Back Better Agenda will ease longer-term inflationary pressures,” the president tweeted last week. “We can get this done.”
Who knows? With the right approach, he might be right.
