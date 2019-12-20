Substitute teaching would be difficult for most of us to imagine — let alone actually do.
You walk into a classroom of students. They might be kindergartners; they might be high school seniors or anything in between. Some are well-behaved and engaged. But others don’t want to be there. Some aren’t motivated to learn. Some want to cause trouble.
It takes a person with special qualities to excel as a substitute teacher. They love teaching. They love working with students. And they have that rare combination of toughness and compassion to do it well.
These are the substitute teachers we want in local schools. To attract and keep them, school districts simply have to compensate them adequately for their time and efforts.
Anderson Community Schools is taking up the issue. Even with its pool of about 70 subs, the district has a shortfall most of the time — some days ACS is unable to find subs to fill as much as 44% of the teacher vacancies caused by illness or personal absences, according to Human Resources Director Lennon Brown.
To address the shortage, the district’s board of trustees is mulling a pay rate hike, as well as a possible contract with Kelly Educational Services.
Many of ACS’s subs also work in other school districts, and who can blame them if they most often choose the school that pays the best? Raising the local per diem would help Anderson schools compete for consistently available, capable subs.
The board is considering raising the per diem by as much as $20. The proposed rate would have those with a high school diploma earning $70 a day, subs with a college degree getting $80, and retired teachers receiving $100. The district’s para-educators would earn an additional $10 a day when they’re called upon to work as a substitute teacher.
Entering into a contract with Kelly, which specializes in providing temporary workers in many job sectors, would cost the district 29.5% per sub beyond the per diem to compensate the company for recruitment, background checks, incentives and training.
Kelly’s fees could be at least partially offset by money the district already spends on those considerations, plus what it currently pays teachers to work through their prep periods when there aren’t enough subs to fill all the classroom vacancies.
ACS seems to be taking a sound approach to the problem of sub shortages. If the district can find a cost-effective solution that pumps up the pool of good subs while providing more training and incentives, it will benefit the students. And that, as always, is the ultimate goal.
