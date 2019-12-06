As the introduction of legal marijuana in Indiana seems to be only a matter of time, some Pendleton residents are saying that, legal or not, the sale of marijuana sales isn’t something they want in their town.
Although this may be shortsighted in the economic sense, we applaud residents for standing up for what they feel is right for their community.
It is still unknown what marijuana legalization would even look like in this state, and there are even more questions about how local ordinances would be enforced.
At a Wednesday meeting, the Drug Free South Madison County Coalition clarified its proposed ordinance to the Pendleton Town Council. The group proposes legislation that would allow residents to legally possess, consume and grow marijuana for themselves but would prohibit the sale of marijuana within town limits.
There are arguments to be made for and against such a restriction. If the sale of marijuana becomes a legal business, then why not allow such businesses to operate within Pendleton, so that more people are working and spending in Pendleton?
Well, not all businesses are created equal.
Cigarettes, vaping, alcohol, gambling and sex-related industries are a few examples of legal business ventures that require some extra caution when determining how they will impact the community. Residents may be reasonably concerned about addiction, impact on youth and effects on the community’s image.
If this ordinance passes, Pendleton may lose out on the business boom that is likely to come with legal marijuana, but we applaud the town council and the coalition of residents for getting ahead of the issue and seeking to do what seems to be best for their town.
