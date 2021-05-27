The Anderson Police Department’s adoption of body cameras is a step in the right direction for both police transparency and protection of officers.
Historically, in cases of police misconduct, it was the suspect’s word against the officer, with the officer typically being treated as having more credibility because of his profession and position of authority.
One of the most famous cases of police brutality, the 1991 assault of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers, gained national attention after George Holliday, who had videotaped the incident from his nearby apartment, sent footage to a local news outlet.
Cases of police brutality against minorities and other marginalized groups had happened long before Rodney King, but the presence of a citizen with a video camera brought that reality to the homes of Americans across the nation.
Events of last year highlighted a need for significant improvement in police-community relationships across the country, with the most prominent event being the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Within a month of Floyd’s death, two Anderson police officers came under fire for allegations of using an unauthorized chokehold while making an arrest.
In 1991, a witness being ready with a video camera was a rarity. Today almost everyone carries cellphones with video capability.
The Anderson Police Department has taken a step toward positive change by using this piece of modern technology for the protection of themselves and the residents they serve.
This is by no means a solution to police misconduct, but it is a step toward building a bridge of trust between police and their communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.