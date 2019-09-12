The Anderson Police Department appears to be making meaningful progress in the integrity of its missing persons database.
In July, The Herald Bulletin reported on problems with the database. At least two people listed as missing had already been found. Subsequently, the editorial board wrote an Our View editorial pointing to the need for better management and updating of the database.
The problem seemed to be that police just weren't paying much attention to it, thereby displaying a laissez-faire attitude
SEPT. 8 NEWS STORY
ANDERSON — Authorities identified the human remains found along the White River at River Bend Park, near Grandview Golf Course, within four months of the grisly discovery by mushroom hunters in April.
Ronald Mandrell, 52, went missing 16 days before his birthday in July 2018. Family members living in Anderson reported that he was last seen driving a black Trailblazer that was found at the entrance of Derby Downs on Madison Avenue. His body was located about half a mile down the river in a secluded area of River Bend Park.
A check of the missing persons list in Madison County after Mandrell’s remains were found showed more than 31 people missing.
That number has been cut in half following an investigation by The Herald Bulletin.
Some of the people on the list were not missing and, while the list is updated regularly by the state, the information was inaccurate.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said changes were made within the department to address the issue.
“We don’t have a special division or a dedicated division for missing persons, but we do have supervisors of CID that are — as of now — assigned to those cases,” he said. “We needed to be a lot more efficient and when it was brought to our attention, or my attention, that we had been a little lax on clearing out (databases for) missing persons, it was time to do things differently.
“We are currently doing things differently so we can strive to be better and better serve the public.”
Watters said if a person is reported missing, supervisors are require to make contact with the people who reported the person missing and family members every 90 days and a supplemental report with any action taken is required.
“Some of these might stay on there a little longer, but we are going to do everything we can do with a high level of urgency and efficiency to make sure that list stays current,” Watters said. “When it was brought to our attention that it wasn’t, we were subpar, so we want to improve and show that we are willing to accept when we are not doing so well and willing to move forward positively.”
Watters said everyone has benefited after a closer look at the way the missing person cases were handled.
“It opened my eyes to some of the things we weren’t doing well enough and we want to do better in our community,” he said. “We don’t want to get caught in a situation where we aren’t doing enough.
“What we now have in place is going to rectify and I believe solve any and all these problems.”
Watters said he can understand why people may feel not enough was being done to find their loved ones, but the changes will help address those fears.
“These guys have taken the bull by the horns and are going with it, he said. “I’m very pleased with what they are doing with from the uniform guys all the way throughout, they work in unison and it’s impressive.”
Watters also said while Mandrell is no longer missing, his department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Copeland said it is hard for her to imagine Mandrell dying alone in the woods.
“It just makes me sad,” she said. “People will see the criminal in him and feel his life is less valuable because he has been in trouble, but everybody is more than that. Sometimes people get broken and they never get their pieces get put back together and it’s really sad.”
JULY 7 EDITORIAL
The Anderson Police Department must do a better job of taking missing person reports seriously and investigating such reports with sincere effort.
After the family of Timothy Adkins, 52, reported him missing to Anderson Police on June 1, 2018, his family searched frantically for him at spots around the city.
About a month later, they learned he was incarcerated in the Dearborn County jail.
The fact that he was still alive was a great relief to the family, but why hadn't Anderson police discovered that Adkins was in jail in another county?
Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur later told The Herald Bulletin that criminal checks are not always conducted when officers take missing person reports.
“Each case is unique to itself, and you handle it case by case in many circumstances,” he said. “Many of them in many situations are unique to themselves.”
That position defies common sense, which would dictate a check with the state's jails in cases such as Adkins'.
The family grew even more frustrated when they reported to local police that Adkins was in the Dearborn County jail and asked that he be removed from the missing persons list.
Police told the family, they say, that for Adkins to be removed, he would have to come to the APD office to prove that he was no longer missing.
That was going to be difficult since Adkins, again, was incarcerated elsewhere.
In researching a news story (published Wednesday) on missing people in Madison County, The Herald Bulletin discovered at least one other person erroneously still listed as missing in Madison County. Mona Davis' body had been found June 20.
By Tuesday of this week, the names of Davis and Adkins had both been removed from the missing persons database.
Elizabeth Freestone said she had gone with her stepsister, Adkins' wife, to notify Anderson police that Adkins was missing.
“I do believe a lot of people get dismissed because either they are poor or they have addictions,” she said. "I do think the Anderson Police Department needs to get up and do a little bit more when it comes to not only kids being runaways, but missing adults.”
The whole affair was all too familiar to Freestone. She had taken her daughter to the police station to have her removed from the missing persons list and, six months later, someone from the APD came to her home asking whether her daughter had been found, according to Freestone.
Anderson police must do better.
