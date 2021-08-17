A recent TikTok video that falsely reported a dead body found in the Anderson area may seem like a harmless prank, but the consequences are far from funny.
Stretching the truth to gain an audience is nothing new. The 1938 radio drama, “The War of the Worlds,” presented itself as news bulletins interrupting a normal radio show. The 1999 horror movie, “The Blair Witch Project,” gained notoriety for presenting itself as a documentary.
Social media has added a new medium through which amateur videographers can upload a video directly from their cellphones and reach a large audience in minutes.
Misleading social media posts also have the potential to impact a community in a harmful way.
In the video, a TikTok user claimed to have found a dead body near some train tracks. A follow-up video claimed that the same TikTok user reported the body to police, but no such report was made — at least not by him.
Local residents, likely concerned that the deceased may be a loved one or neighbor, contacted police.
Police did the right thing and investigated, leading to a waste of law enforcement resources as police spent time looking for something that didn’t exist.
The video gained thousands of views in a short time, possibly creating an unfair stigma of Anderson as a community plagued by violence.
Of course Anderson has its problems, as all communities do, but it is a shame that people hearing about Anderson for the first time will associate it with a dead body found near train tracks … or as the kind of place where people get their kicks from making false reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.