While much criticism has been aimed at Indiana nursing homes and state oversight of them since the pandemic began, folks in Madison County used an invitation from the newspaper to talk about how their loved ones had been served by some local facilities.
From those who responded, we received nothing but positive feedback. Readers shared the fear that comes along with being cut off from a family member who is highly susceptible to COVID-19. They also shared how nursing home staff stepped up and kept their loved ones as safe and secure as possible.
Our readers shared many heartwarming stories of nursing home staff going above and beyond to see to their residents’ needs in trying times. We heard stories of a 100th birthday party, window visits and outdoor gazebo visits – all to maintain connections with loved ones while taking precautions against COVID-19.
Nursing home personnel had no easy task caring for a population that is especially vulnerable to the novel coronavirus while having residents and staff living and working in close quarters.
In the grip of a pandemic, it often seemed that there was very little in the way of good news as the death toll rose. Now that we are able to get our bearings and reflect, we should appreciate the silver linings and give credit where credit is due.
The nursing home communities were hit hard by this pandemic, but we owe a great debt of gratitude to those who provided care to our loved ones through dark times.
