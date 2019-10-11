Two sad stories appeared in our pages within a week – one highlighting the abuse of animals in Shadyside Park, apparently by shooting them with blowgun darts, and a second story of a teenager who was arrested for this offense.
The newspaper was sent a video of a squirrel still living with a blowgun dart lodged in its head and informed about a duck that was killed in a similar fashion.
While we recognize that some people choose to engage in the time-honored tradition of hunting, the practice is regulated for good reason. Hunting should be done in the designated season and in appropriate areas. It should not be done in a city park, nor should it be an excuse to torment animals.
City parks are traditionally a sanctuary for people to enjoy nature in the midst of city life. The wildlife there should be protected for all to enjoy. Attacking the animals with projectiles is not only abrasive to the wildlife population, but also creates a safety hazard for people in the park.
We encourage anyone who is aware of abuse of wildlife to report the incident to the police or to the parks department.
Some studies suggest that there is a correlation between sadistic behavior toward animals and cruelty toward other people. In light of this, we hope that the youth who has been arrested and charged in this incident is provided with appropriate mental health counseling in addition to facing consequences for his actions.
