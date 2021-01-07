The work of the Anderson/Madison County Visitors Bureau is important to tout our community’s main attractions, and it did an excellent job under the leadership of Matt Rust, who recently resigned.
Rust was everywhere as the voice of Madison County, promoting events and meeting out-of-town visitors and residents alike.
During Labor Day weekend, he could be found at Anderson On Tap greeting the guests and passing out literature promoting other attractions in our area. Rust had the insight to see that the suburban and rural vistas of Madison County had a lot to offer people who were suffering from the cabin fever brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
His focus on promoting local small businesses as tourist attractions helped those businesses gain traction and brought new money into the community.
During the pandemic, when so many businesses were closed or had strict limitations, Rust started a Facebook page, “To Go Madison County” to help restaurants stay afloat. The page has almost 10,000 members and many have credited it for keeping them in business.
We hope the board does a thorough search to find a new director who will build on Rust’s legacy and take the Visitors Bureau to new heights.
We hope that Rust stays in the area and continues to be an asset to the community. With his experience in radio and in marketing, plus his knowledge of Anderson and Madison County, he is an excellent community ambassador and advocate of our area’s many assets.
