Anderson Community Schools has an enrollment comprised of 3,636 white students and 3,175 minority students.
Come January, the ACS board of trustees will be comprised of seven white members and zero minorities.
The board is elected by the district’s voters, who decided in November to elect Carrie Bale instead of incumbent Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, a Black man who is currently the board’s only minority. In another position, voters chose Ken Hodson in a race that included two Black women.
Hodson and Bale are both white.
With no minorities sitting, the Anderson school board will have to work hard to engage the Black and Hispanic communities. ACS has 1,452 Black students, 1,027 Hispanic students, 670 who identify as multiracial and 26 more who are Asian or Native American, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Nearly 47% of ACS students are minorities.
The board has come under fire over the past few months on several fronts. Members of the Black community have accused board members of failing to give internal Black applicants for administrative positions a fair chance. The board’s attempt to promote interim Superintendent Joe Cronk to the post full time without a thorough candidate search was met with a volley of criticism.
While skin color is not a predictor of the abilities of teachers and administrators, minority professionals are often able to better connect with minority students through shared cultural and life experiences.
With no minorities on the board of trustees, members will have to be intentional about engaging minority parents, students and leaders to assure that their voices are heard and that the board improves its relationship with the Black community.
Bale plans to listen to minority families and students and act on their feedback.
“I want to make sure that we can provide as many opportunities for families to express their concerns and develop leadership potential so we can start a pipeline to bring Black families and brown families into the system,” she said in a recent Herald Bulletin article. “It has to start now.”
A diversity advisory group that used to report to the school board appears to have become inactive. That group should be revived or a new committee established to meet regularly and frequently give advice and direction to the trustees.
The board also must pay attention to minority citizens who speak up at board meetings or in other forums. Board members should avoid being defensive and should listen with open minds.
The board, administration and staff must embrace diversity and seek to make all ACS policies and facilities inclusive.
It will be more difficult to do with no minorities on the board, requiring an unwavering commitment from members to engage with minorities and take appropriate actions to make ACS a better place for all students.
