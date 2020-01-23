When Madison-Grant schools had to decide recently whether to allow a transgender student to use the bathroom designated for the opposite biological gender, some might have brushed it aside as an unusual case without sweeping local ramifications.
After all, how many transgender students could there possibly be at Madison County area schools?
Probably more than you think.
A 2016 survey of more than 80,0000 ninth and 11th graders in Minnesota found that nearly 3% identified as transgender or gender nonconforming. The survey is cited in national studies as reflective of the teenage transgender population of the United States. Another study, by the Williams Institute at the University of California–Los Angeles School of Law, found that about 1% of students from the age of 13 to 17 identify as transgender nationwide.
If 1%-3% holds true at Madison-Grant High School, from 4 to 11 of the 355 students are transgender. At Anderson High School, the local high school with the highest enrollment (1,763 students), there would be 18 to 53 who identify as transgender.
And many would be the targets of bullying.
According to the 2015 National School Climate Survey, 75% of transgender students reported feeling unsafe at school, 65% said they’d been verbally harassed, 25% said they had been physically harassed and 12% said they had been physically assaulted.
So when the debate over bathroom use rattled a Madison-Grant School Board meeting Jan. 6, other area educators, parents, students and civil rights proponents should have been paying attention.
The M-G student, whose gender wasn’t identified by school officials, approached Superintendent Scott Deetz before Thanksgiving and requested permission to use the bathroom of choice. Deetz sought legal counsel and was informed that the prevailing interpretation of the law would be to allow the student to use their restroom of choice.
Many among the crowd of about 40 who attended the Jan. 6 meeting opposed Deetz’s decision.
Russell Hiatt Jr., a father of three, said he disagreed with making accommodations that favor a minority.
“We don’t know what can happen. We are on top of a slippery slope,” he said. “Our boys need to be protected from things they don’t understand.”
A woman who identified herself as the mother of three Madison-Grant students said she was concerned that some at the meeting had characterized transgender people as Nazis, rapists and pedophiles.
“I just want to make sure we are respectful of the people we are talking about,” she said.
In the end, that’s the imperative for Madison-Grant and other local school districts: The rights of all students, transgender and otherwise, should be respected.
The school must follow the law and, moreover, school officials must promote a culture of respect and tolerance while striving to protect vulnerable students from bullying.
