The U.S. Supreme Court seems to be implementing military tactics in its offensive against the natural environment, attacking first from the air and now from the water.
The aerial assault came in June 2022, when the high court ruled that, under the Clean Air Act of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency cannot place state-level caps on carbon emissions. Effectively, the decision turned states away from the development of alternative energy and back toward the use of coal, which fouls the air we breathe.
The water assault came last month when the Supreme Court stripped the EPA of the authority to police millions of acres of wetlands across the country. Wetlands provide drainage and wildlife habitat, among other significant benefits.
But now any wetland that doesn’t have a continuous surface connection to a federally protected waterway will have no federal protections. It’s an invitation for industry and private interests to pollute.
Paired with the June 2022 emissions ruling, the high court’s wetlands decision spells trouble for the environment and people who need fresh air and clean water. That would be all of us.
The four Supreme Court justices who voted against the wetlands decision acknowledge the dangerous implications of the two rulings.
“The majority’s non-textualism (in June 2022) barred the EPA from addressing climate change by curbing power plant emissions in the most effective way,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote.
“(In May 2023) that method prevents the EPA from keeping our country’s waters clean by regulating adjacent wetlands. The vice in both instances is the same: the court’s appointment of itself as the national decision maker on environmental policy.”
Conservative Trump-appointed Justice Brett Kavanaugh sided with the court’s three liberal justices in voting against the rollback of wetlands protections.
“By narrowing the act’s coverage of wetlands to only adjoining wetlands,” Kavanaugh wrote, “the court’s new test will leave some long-regulated adjacent wetlands no longer covered by the Clean Water Act, with significant repercussions for water quality and flood control throughout the United States.”
Environmental and health experts raised a unified cry against last month’s ruling.
“This is a bad decision completely inconsistent with the law, prior decisions from the Supreme Court, and even the conservative justices’ own judicial philosophies,” said Francesca Dominici, professor of biostatistics and co-director of the Harvard Data Science Initiative.
The political philosophy of deregulation, along with the interests of industry, won the day in the Supreme Court with both of these rulings. The earth’s environment and the people lost.
What’s next after the Supreme Court’s rulings on water and air quality, an attack by land to roll back regulation of soil polluters?