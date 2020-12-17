Now that the Electoral College has spoken, it’s time for all Americans to accept the results for the sake of the nation.
The legal challenges to this election have been exhausted, and the transition of power is happening. Come January, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
People will disagree on whether Biden was a good choice, but we ought to accept the results of the election, whether we like them or not. This is key to maintaining the democratic process.
The United States of America has a long history of robust debate and disagreement.
Robust, and even heated, debate is part and parcel of politics, but civility should reign if we are to be a nation united.
Whether you identify as Democrat or Republican or independent, recognize that those on the opposite side of the aisle are not your enemies. They are your fellow Americans.
Our ability to disagree and debate the issues brings multiple perspectives to the table and is a strength of our democracy.
In the future, there will be another Republican president, and there will be another Democratic president.
Working against one another in the name of political parties won’t be productive for either side, and more importantly, won’t be productive for the American people.
