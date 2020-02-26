Back in 2012, The Herald Bulletin published a coffee table book profiling the “100 Greatest Athletes” in the history of the Madison County area.
While the panel that chose the athletes had difficulty paring the list down to 100, some — such as Carl Erskine, Johnny Wilson, Mary Beth Dunnichay, Bobby Wilkerson, Ray Tolbert, Troy Lewis and Adam Lind — were easy to choose.
If The Herald Bulletin were recreating the “100 Greatest Athletes” book today, another name would be added to the without-a-doubt list: Shenandoah wrestler Silas Allred.
The Raiders senior finished his career Saturday with a state championship at 195 pounds, capping a season for the record books. Allred pinned all 39 of his opponents.
In the championship match, he grappled with another undefeated wrestler, second-seeded Jacob LaPlace of Mishawaka, and pinned him, too. The victory over LaPlace extended Allred’s high school win streak to 74 matches, including his state title of the year before.
Allred finished his high school career with a record of 144-2. In all but seven matches, he pinned his opponent.
But Allred is more than just a great Indiana high school wrestler; he’s ranked as high as No. 2 nationally in his weight class and is a member of Team USA. After graduation, he’ll attend the University of Nebraska and wrestle for the Cornhuskers, currently ranked No. 4 in the country.
It’s not farfetched to imagine that someday soon Allred will wrestle for college national championships and perhaps even Olympic gold.
Allred is easy to root for, too.
He overcame an injury last summer that sidelined him for six months. And on Saturday he dedicated his second state championship to his father, Eric Allred, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
This is all to say that Silas Allred has already assured his place beside Carl Erskine, Johnny Wilson, Mary Beth Dunnichay, Bobby Wilkerson, Ray Tolbert, Troy Lewis and Adam Lind among the very greatest of our area’s “100 Greatest Athletes.”
