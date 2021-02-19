A winter storm dumped about 9 inches of snow on Madison County on Monday, yet the weather-related news in Wednesday’s newspaper showcased the positivity of county residents.
True to form, county residents banded together to get through a difficult time.
Our snowplow drivers deserve recognition for doing a great job working around the clock to keep the roads passable. Our hats are off to police, fire fighters and emergency responders. They deserve a huge thank you for the great work.
Some folks were seen navigating snow blowers through the heavy snowfall Monday night, clearing their own driveways and then moving on to help their neighbors. By Tuesday morning, residents were shoveling sidewalks.
Main Street Church of God opened its doors to those in need of shelter and a hot meal.
At Grandview Golf Course and the ever-popular slope at Shadyside Park, kids made the most of weather-related school closures and enjoying some sledding. Thanks to modern technology, “snow days” are now e-learning days, which allow students to complete lessons online rather than having to make up school days in the summer.
A snowstorm and arctic temperatures in the middle of a pandemic has the potential to be disheartening, particular to children who have just returned to in-person school only to go back to virtual learning for most of this week.
For Madison County area residents, it was one more challenge to overcome with resiliency and a neighborly spirit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.