As the pandemic set in, Americans pulled together in 2020 to support charitable causes by giving a record $471 billion, according to the Giving USA Foundation.
While early statistics indicate that charitable donations are down in 2021 overall, Americans worked together on Giving Tuesday — which was Nov. 30 this year — to set a new record for the special day by donating $2.7 billion, a 9% increase over Giving Tuesday in 2020.
Locally, with many non-profit organizations serving a growing need for food, clothing, shelter and other necessities, Madison County residents are again showing their empathy and generosity.
The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund is a prime example. Through Thursday, $21,504.50 had been donated, bringing the annual campaign within $3,500 of the $25,000 goal.
Last year, as the pandemic raged around us, the campaign topped $25,000 for the first time in a decade. Empty Stocking Fund giving rose all the way to $27,365.07 by the time all of the contributions had been counted in January.
You can help push the campaign past the goal again — and maybe even past last year’s record.
But you don’t have to dig deep in your bank account to do so. While several large donations have helped build this year’s Empty Stocking Fund treasure chest, the vast majority of the 122 donations through Thursday were for $100 or less. Many have been $25 or less.
The Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas with gifts for children while providing food and other necessities year-round to local families in need.
Contribute by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, call 765-622-1212 ahead of time. No donation is too small — or too large!
The Herald Bulletin is publishing donors’ names and donation amounts regularly through Jan. 1. The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
You can also give to the Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holiday season.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.
With the pandemic still raging and the need for local assistance still rising, your contribution — no matter how small — will make a difference for those in need in the Madison County area.
