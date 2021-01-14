Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner said he had no plans to resign amid allegations of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
For the good of the county, Mr. Sumner, please reconsider.
In January of last year, Madison County was second in the state for the number of sexual abuse cases against children. In the past year, the numbers haven’t been comforting. In fact, it has become unusual for a week to pass without at least one child molestation case — sometimes several — in local arrest reports.
Sumner is innocent until proven guilty, and he deserves a fair trial; however, the residents of Madison County do not deserve to watch the trial unfold while the defendant still holds a position of public trust.
Until this matter is adjudicated, his presence on the council is, at best, a distraction and, at worst, dangerous. The residents of Madison County ought to be able to trust their government without wondering if one of its members is guilty of what is among the most heinous crimes a person can commit, the sexual abuse of children.
Particularly in this time of turmoil in Washington, D.C., it is important for us to have confidence in our local leaders.
As an act of goodwill and for the good of the county, Sumner should do the honorable thing and resign.
